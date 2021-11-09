LAWRENCE, Mich. (AP) — The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for tips that solve the 2017 murder of a Lansing-area man whose remains were found months later more than 100 miles away.
Jerome Ezell was supposed to pick up his girlfriend in November 2017. Officers found his car with their 5-month-old baby in a car seat but not the 27-year-old man.
Thirteen months later, Ezell's remains were found in a wooded area off Interstate 94 in Van Buren County. Foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information can call (517) 898-1285 or (517) 483-7867.
