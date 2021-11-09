Michigan House Leader Wants Earlier Elections To Fill SeatsThe Republican leader of the Michigan House urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to immediately schedule special elections to fill what will be four open seats in the chamber, which would be the most vacancies in at least 30 years.

Michigan Farmers To Receive Grants For Assistance With Specialty CropsSeveral farming organizations across the state will receive funding to support the specialty crop industry.

Homicides In Detroit, 21 Other Cities Continue To Rise In 2021 But At Slower Pace, Report SaysAccording to a report issued in July, the number of homicides during the first half of 2021 increased by 16% compared to the same period last year.

Construction Underway In Benton Harbor For Lead Service Line ReplacementAccording to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the estimated cost to replace 100% of the lead service lines in the city is $30 million, with $18.6 so far delivered by the state of Michigan.

Western Michigan District Cancels School Until Nov. 16A school district in western Michigan is shutting down until Nov. 16 because of COVID-19, other illnesses, and staff absences.

FBI Offers Reward In 2017 Killing Of Lansing-Area ManThe FBI is offering up to $10,000 for tips that solve the 2017 murder of a Lansing-area man whose remains were found months later more than 100 miles away.