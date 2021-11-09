GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The debate over masks in Metro Detroit schools is back in the spotlight.
One district — Grosse Pointe Public Schools — is debating whether it should defy Wayne County’s mask mandate. Board member Lisa Papas is introducing a proposal that challenges the legality of the mandate. Parents made their voices heard during a board meeting on Monday.READ MORE: Livingston County Undersheriff Resigns Following DUI Arrest
The board is expected to vote on the issue in two weeks.
This comes as Michigan reports 104 school-related COVID outbreaks. However, the surge in child vaccinations is rising.READ MORE: Traverse City-Based Munson Healthcare Goes 'Red' To Care For COVID Patients
According to officials, more than 7,000 children have been signed up to get vaccinated in Oakland County.
The county has plans for vaccination events at 16 schools this month.
To learn more about the clinics at Oakland County, visit XXXXXXX.MORE NEWS: Cadillac Square Marketplace Featuring Local Small Businesses Opens November 10-December 31
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.