New Law Could End Confusion In Michigan Over Flint NameKevin Stiff wants everyone to know that even though Flint Township, where he runs his small business, shares a name with the city that in recent years faced a lead-in-water crisis, they are not the same place.

Police: Man Shot By Suspects Wearing Ski Masks In Southfield CarjackingThe Southfield Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking and shooting.

Whistleblower Gets $24M In Hyundai-Kia Engine Recall CaseThe U.S. government's road safety agency has paid more than $24 million to a whistleblower who reported that Hyundai and Kia moved too slowly to recall of over 1 million vehicles with engines that could freeze up or catch fire.

Mariners' Church To Hold Annual Observance Of Fitzgerald ShipwreckThe annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit.

White House: US Will Discuss Michigan Pipeline With CanadaThe U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes and is the subject of rising tension over whether it should be shut down, the White House said Monday.

Detroit Organization Awarded $25K Grant To Encourage More Girls In Engineering, STEM ProgramsA new grant is aiming to empower young Detroit girls.