Cadillac Square Marketplace Featuring Local Small Businesses Opens November 10-December 31 Bedrock and the Rocket Community Fund are teaming up to make Downtown Detroit a winter wonderland throughout the colder months, with the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and a host of other wintry family activities. The Cadillac Lodge by Bea’s will return to Cadillac Square on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and new this year are the 1001 Winter Wonders and Decked Out Shopping Days.

Customers Frustrated Over Furniture Shipping DelaysChallenges stem from vendors facing difficulties obtaining raw materials, in addition to distribution issues.

Profanity At Finish Disqualifies 2nd Place Michigan RunnerA Michigan high school runner who finished second in a state championship race was disqualified for expressing four-letter words of joy as he crossed the finish line.

Michigan House Leader Wants Earlier Elections To Fill SeatsThe Republican leader of the Michigan House urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to immediately schedule special elections to fill what will be four open seats in the chamber, which would be the most vacancies in at least 30 years.

Michigan Farmers To Receive Grants For Assistance With Specialty CropsSeveral farming organizations across the state will receive funding to support the specialty crop industry.

Homicides In Detroit, 21 Other Cities Continue To Rise In 2021 But At Slower Pace, Report SaysAccording to a report issued in July, the number of homicides during the first half of 2021 increased by 16% compared to the same period last year.