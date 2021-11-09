  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:covid-19, Newaygo County, Newaygo district, school canceled, school canceled until Nov. 16, staff absences, Western Michigan

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan is shutting down until Nov. 16 because of COVID-19, other illnesses, and staff absences.

The Newaygo district is in Newaygo County, about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids. It has approximately 1,500 students.

READ MORE: Michigan Department of Natural Resources Asking Anglers To Turn In Adipose Fin-Clipped Fish

“Everything just lined up in a way that we had to make the decision to close for the rest of the week,” Superintendent Jeff Wright told WZZM-TV. “We had a number of staff out for a variety of reasons — illnesses, yes, including COVID. Yes, some personal illnesses.

“And some of our staff were out for other reasons,” Wright said.

READ MORE: Michigan House Leader Wants Earlier Elections To Fill Seats

He said there weren’t enough substitute teachers to fill the gap. A school day doesn’t count if a school can’t meet a 75% student attendance threshold.

Monday, Nov. 15, was already scheduled as a day off. The lost days will be treated as snow days.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Farmers To Receive Grants For Assistance With Specialty Crops

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.