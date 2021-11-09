NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan is shutting down until Nov. 16 because of COVID-19, other illnesses, and staff absences.
The Newaygo district is in Newaygo County, about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids. It has approximately 1,500 students.
“Everything just lined up in a way that we had to make the decision to close for the rest of the week,” Superintendent Jeff Wright told WZZM-TV. “We had a number of staff out for a variety of reasons — illnesses, yes, including COVID. Yes, some personal illnesses.
"And some of our staff were out for other reasons," Wright said.
He said there weren’t enough substitute teachers to fill the gap. A school day doesn’t count if a school can’t meet a 75% student attendance threshold.
Monday, Nov. 15, was already scheduled as a day off. The lost days will be treated as snow days.
