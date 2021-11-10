  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:appointments available, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, oakland county, pediatric dose

(CBS DETROIT) – More than 7,000 residents in Oakland County have made appointments to receive the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and there are still appointments available.

The Oakland County Health Division also continues to offer first, second, third, and booster doses.

“Now that 5 to 11-year-old residents are eligible to receive the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are nearly 364,000 eligible Oakland County residents out of 1,190,128 who remain unvaccinated, more than 140,000 of whom are ages 5-19 years old,” said health officials in a news release.

Here are updates on vaccination status for residents in Oakland County:

  • Total eligible residents 5 – 11 years old (eligible for pediatric dose): 98,739
    • Number of residents 5 – 11 years old who have received first dose: 3,323
    • Number of residents 5 – 11 years old who have received second dose: 0
    • Vaccine coverage for residents 5 – 11 years old: 3.4 percent
  • Total eligible residents 12 and older: 1,091,389
    • Number of residents 12 and older who have received first dose: 822,903
    • Number of residents 12 and older who have completed vaccination: 761,894
    • Vaccine coverage for residents 12 and older: 74 percent
  • Total eligible residents 16 and older: 1,029,737
    • Number of residents 16 and older who have received first dose: 787,009
    • Number of residents 16 and older who have completed vaccination: 728,925
    • Vaccine coverage for residents 16 and older: 76.4 percent
  • Total eligible senior residents 65 and older: 217,676
    • Number of senior residents who have received first dose: 196,821
    • Number of senior residents who have completed vaccination: 183,018
    • Vaccine coverage for senior residents: 90.4 percent
  • Total primary series doses administered within Oakland County: 1,527,153
  • Total third and booster doses administered in Oakland County: 141,378

To make an appointment, visit here, or call 800-848-5533.

