Pain from time to time can cause alarm bells to go off in your head, especially if you’re not sure of the cause or how to find relief. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts reveal the possible reasons for the weird pains in your upper back and if they indicate something more serious. They break down the signs of different heart emergencies that shouldn’t go ignored, like how women are more likely to experience heart attack pain in their back and jaw compared to men, and the telltale signs to differentiate between anxiety and cardiac arrest.
Dr. Sampson Davis weighs in on how he would treat someone who complained of back pain but suspects their heart is the issue.