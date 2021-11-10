Judge OKs $626 Million Settlement In Flint Water LitigationA judge on Wednesday approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water.

Group Proposes To Transform Cooley High Into A Community HubThe group is proposing to purchase and transform Cooley High into a center for children and families to enjoy social, educational, athletic, and economic programs.

Person Of Interest Turns Himself In After Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old In DearbornPolice say an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old girl in Dearborn is in custody.

Michigan Reports 6,283 New COVID-19 Cases, 163 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

MSP: Stranded Motorist Injured After Jumping Out Of Car, Striking Moving Vehicle On I-94Police say the man, who is now considered a pedestrian, had minor injuries, was alert and talking to troopers.

Henry Ford Early College Offers Free Program To Jump Start Wayne County High School Students Medical CareerHenry Ford Early College offers educational and job alternatives to the community and address shortage filling medical positions. It’s open and free to ninth graders in Wayne County. The program grants a high school diploma, associate’s degree and certification in a medical profession in five years. Professions include biotechnology, surgery and pharmacy tech, respiratory therapist, paramedic, medical/clinical practice management, ophthalmic technician. Some continue their education and go into nursing, medical school or other specialties.