Person Of Interest Turns Himself In After Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old In DearbornPolice say an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old girl in Dearborn is in custody.

Michigan Reports 6,283 New COVID-19 Cases, 163 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

MSP: Stranded Motorist Injured After Jumping Out Of Car, Striking Moving Vehicle On I-94Police say the man, who is now considered a pedestrian, had minor injuries, was alert and talking to troopers.

Henry Ford Early College Offers Free Program To Jump Start Wayne County High School Students Medical CareerHenry Ford Early College offers educational and job alternatives to the community and address shortage filling medical positions. It’s open and free to ninth graders in Wayne County. The program grants a high school diploma, associate’s degree and certification in a medical profession in five years. Professions include biotechnology, surgery and pharmacy tech, respiratory therapist, paramedic, medical/clinical practice management, ophthalmic technician. Some continue their education and go into nursing, medical school or other specialties.

Court Will Take New Look At Masks In Michigan Religious SchoolsA federal appeals court agreed Wednesday to reconsider a challenge to COVID-19 mask orders affecting students in a Michigan religious school.

Michigan DNR Shares 10 Tips For Hunters For Firearm Deer SeasonThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers share the best tips and practices to avoid violations as the firearm deer season approaches, beginning on Nov. 15.