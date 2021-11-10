DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A stranded motorist was injured after he reportedly jumped out of a car, striking a moving vehicle on Interstate 94 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP tweeted that troopers first encountered the man at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday on westbound I-94 at Moross Road. Officials say troopers checked on the man “who would not talk them or roll down his window” and just gave them “a thumbs up.”READ MORE: Person Of Interest Turns Himself In After Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old In Dearborn
An hour later, at about 8:45 p.m., a woman driving westbound reported the man in the stranded car opening his door. She started to slow down and move over when she saw him “jump out” and strike her vehicle, according to MSP.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,283 New COVID-19 Cases, 163 Deaths
Police say the man, who is now considered a pedestrian, had minor injuries, was alert and talking to troopers.
He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.MORE NEWS: Henry Ford Early College Offers Free Program To Jump Start Wayne County High School Students Medical Career
Traffic Crash:
11/09/2021, 8:45 PM
LOCATION:
WB I-94 Fwy & Moross Rd, City of Detroit
SYNOPSIS:
At 7:30 PM, Troopers checked on a stranded motorist who would not talk them or roll down his window. The occupant just gave them a thumbs up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/3T17w4tcQ0
