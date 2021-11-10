(CBS Detroit) — Two of Michigan’s biggest universities are sanctioning students and staff who refuse to comply with COVID vaccine mandates.
Michigan State University has fired at least two employees and suspended 16 students for not getting vaccinated.READ MORE: One Year After Approval, Proposal N Reaching Detroit Neighborhoods
The University of Michigan is also placing academic homes on more than 400 accounts of unvaccinated students, with employees who are not vaccinated by Dec. 8 to be fired.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer, 8 Other State Governors Push For Congress To Address Chip Shortage
MSU and U of M were among the first universities to issue vaccine mandates back in July.
The Detroit News reports the two universities set deadlines for compliance at the end of August. MSU and U of M’s three campuses are among seven of 15 public universities requiring a vaccine, as well as Wayne State and Grand Valley State universities.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Department Announces Changes To Eliminate Corruption In Towing Industry
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.