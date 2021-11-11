DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit General Motors’ Factory ZERO Plant in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a statement from the automaker.
The company says it will be welcoming the president as it opens "the doors to its all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan."
"Factory ZERO is the culmination of GM's multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, product and process. The electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the automotive industry," read the statement from GM.
The Detroit News reports it will be Biden's first visit since October when he went to Howell to discuss infrastructure spending. He is expected to revisit the topic during Wednesday's visit.
