Biden To Visit General Motors' Electric Vehicle Plant In Detroit On Nov. 17President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit General Motors' Factory ZERO Plant in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a statement from the automaker.

Volunteers Of America Michigan Surprises 3 Vets With A Car On Veterans Day, Celebrates 10 Years Of Detroit Housing ProgramIn celebration of 125 years of service in Michigan, and 10 years of service to homeless veterans in Detroit, Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI) gave away cars to 3 Veterans the cars were donated by the Cars Helping People donation program.

Beaumont Warns Metro Detroit Is In 'Fourth COVID-19 Surge'Beaumont Health officials warn that Metro Detroit is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases as the health system says they have about 400 COVID-19 patients across its hospitals.

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Unemployment Insurance Benefits From 9 StatesA Detroit man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft after he was accused of defrauding nine states out of more than $1.6 million in unemployment insurance benefits.

Local Army Veteran Finds New Career Following Debilitating InjuryThe Army veteran and mother of three says her injuries made it hard for her to find employment, until she joined Exceptional Academy.

Portion Of I-94 To Close This Weekend In Detroit For Overpass RemovalThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will be removing the Third Street overpass above I-94 this weekend.