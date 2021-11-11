(CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed House Bill 4117, which will allow Michigan drivers to choose a two-year vehicle registration.

Currently, a vehicle registration is issued annually and expires on the car owner’s birthday. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Steve Johnson (R-Wayland Township).

“Making life easier for Michiganders is one of my top priorities,” Whitmer said in a press release. “The changes that I signed into law today will give Michigan car owners the opportunity to renew their license every two years instead of annually and will provide options for Michigan businesses to renew their special vehicle registration. These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first.”

On Wednesday, Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 220, which will allow no-cost registration renewal for certain agricultural and industrial vehicles. The bill will amend the Michigan Vehicle Code requiring the Secretary of State to provide a system which special vehicle registrations on certain agricultural or wood harvesting operations could be renewed at no additional charge by mail, SOS branch office or online beginning Oct. 1, 2022.

“HB 4117 will add yet another convenient service to our catalog and, while not implementable as written, SB 220 will be beneficial once the Legislature requires insurance companies to provide the Department with electronic access to their policies for agricultural vehicles,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Also signed was HB 4281, which will ensure continued funding for police and fire services for townships, villages and certain qualified cities with less than 15,500 residents. The bill also includes funding services in Harper Woods and Romulus, where the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is located.

Additionally, HB 4059 will add a section to the division of the Social Welfare Act, providing a child with a confirmed autism spectrum disorder diagnosis would not be required to have a reevaluation to determine continued eligibility for behavioral health treatment. The reevaluation would only be required if it was medically necessary.

