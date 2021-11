Metro Detroit Communities Celebrate Veteran's Day With Ceremonies, ParadesMetro Detroit communities on Thursday found different ways celebrate the men and women who served in the armed forces.

Michigan Matters: Dissecting the Political LandscapeIt was full steam ahead as talk of politics took center stage during taping of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as GOP powerhouse Susy Avery and Democratic strategist Steve Tobocman, the two outgoing co-chairs of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, talked about regional and national politics (it airs 8 am Sunday).

City Of Detroit Hosting Recruitment Event Friday, Seeking To Fill Positions In Multiple DepartmentsThe "Getting Detroit Back to Work" event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12. Many of the departments will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.

Woman Identifies 3 Who Died In Car In Grand Rapids; No Details A Week LaterThree people found dead in a car in Grand Rapids a week ago have been identified as a 78-year-old woman, her daughter-in-law, and a child, a family member said.

Biden To Visit General Motors' Electric Vehicle Plant In Detroit On Nov. 17President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit General Motors' Factory ZERO Plant in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a statement from the automaker.

Volunteers Of America Michigan Surprises 3 Vets With A Car On Veterans Day, Celebrates 10 Years Of Detroit Housing ProgramIn celebration of 125 years of service in Michigan, and 10 years of service to homeless veterans in Detroit, Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI) gave away cars to 3 Veterans the cars were donated by the Cars Helping People donation program.