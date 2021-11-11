(CBS DETROIT)- The Detroit chapter for Volunteers of America held a special ceremony and luncheon for Detroit Veterans Thursday, but that was just one highlight on this Veterans Day.

“They told me they were raffling a car, but I didn’t think I was going to actually get one,” said Army Veteran Timothy Whigham.

Whigham, an Army Vet was one of 3 Veterans to receive a donated car during the 125th anniversary celebration for Volunteers of America Michigan and the 10 year Anniversary for its Detroit veteran housing program. The keys were handed over by former Red Wings player Darren McCarty. He says, this blessing is right on time.

“During COVID-19 I lost everything so I had to start from scratch and I have it all back again,” said Whigham.

Helping Veterans in Detroit who have fallen on hard times is the mission for the housing program, which started on this actual day a decade ago.

“We were responding to a crisis in Veteran homelessness where 1 in 4 homeless people of the street were a Veteran when Veterans only make up about 10% of our population and today we are proud to be one of the service providers approaching functional zero for veterans in Detroit,” Vice President of Development and Communications Volunteers of America Michigan Laura LeBlanc.

The facility on Milwaukee in Mid-Town houses up to 60 homeless Vets a day, provides meals and assist with job placement and housing. The car give-a-way program was made possible with donations.

“When you donate a car to us you know that it is truly going to help a veteran,” LeBlanc said.

“New house, new car, new girl, I’m happy,” Whigham said.

Even after Veterans Day, Volunteer of America Michigan says they’re always in need of donated car.

This cannot be done without the help and generosity of the community. Those looking to donate a car can visit https://www.carshelpingpeople.org/.

or call 855-862-3662

