  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM25 Words or Less
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cold and flu season, Dr Oz, Dr. Roshini Raj, Frank Collins, Immunity-Boosting

As we approach cold and flu season, everyone is looking for ways to make their immune system as strong as possible to fight illness.  Today, Dr. Oz brings together some of the biggest names in medicine to reveal the essential ingredients to our ultimate immunity-boosting kit to get you through the colder months.  Our experts break down what they expect to see in the E.R. this winter and the best ways to improve your gut health and sleep.

Dr. Oz and Dr. Roshini Raj discuss how a healthy gut can help immunity.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.