Discussing our Region’s Love of Arts
Filed Under:art gallery, Carol Cain, Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Michigan Matters, Michigan Political Leadership Program, Michigan State University, Oakland University, Politics, Steve Tobocman, Susy Avery

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It was full steam ahead as talk of politics took center stage during taping of  CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as  GOP powerhouse Susy Avery and Democratic strategist Steve Tobocman, the two outgoing co-chairs of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program,  talked about regional and national politics (it airs 8 am Sunday).

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Steve Tobocman, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program

With the $1.3 trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill finally approved by Congress, how will it impact Michigan? And what’s ahead  for the political landscape in our region in 2022 as Congressional Redistricting continues?

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Susy Avery, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program

Avery and Tobocman appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to share insights. They also have been helping to train 24 fellows in the MPLP year-long program and talked how the current political climate is impacting future leaders. The duo wraps up those assignments at the end of November. Tobocman talked about what comes next for him and Avery also talked about her future.

kelly rossman-mckinney (1954-2021) public relations trailblazer who passed away this week

Avery also shared thoughts of Kelly Rossman-McKinney, the trailblazing public relations executive from Lansing  who died this week of cancer at age of 67 and the legacy she leaves. Ms. Rossman-McKinney, who once worked as an intern at Channel 50 (now CW 50, a sister station of CBS 62) was a frequent guest on  “Michigan Matters” as she shared her keen insights on the weekly show.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, President of Oakland University

Then Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, President of Oakland University, appears with Cain to talk about her impressive art collection. Pieces from her collection can currently be seen at exhibits at Katonah Gallery in New York and also Oakland University.

Painting from Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz impressive art collection

Pescovitz began collecting art along with her late husband, Dr. Mark Pescovitz, over 40 years ago.  She talked their collection.

Katonah Museum in New York: through January 23, 2022

http://www.katonahmuseum.org/

Oakland University Art Gallery exhibit”  through November 21, 2021

https://www.ouartgallery.org/

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62