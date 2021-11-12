DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors were reviewing a warrant request following an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a six-year-old girl in the Detroit area.
No charging decision had been made as of Friday morning, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.READ MORE: Body Found Off Lake Michigan In 1988 Exhumed For DNA
A man Dearborn police described as a person of interest in Sunday’s crash voluntarily turned himself in Wednesday to authorities.
READ MORE: Lawsuit Over Benton Harbor Water Seeks Class-Action Status
The girl was struck in a residential neighborhood of Dearborn, police said. Emergency workers took the girl to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she died from her injuries.
The girl’s sisters saw her being hit while the family was visiting the girls’ grandmother, WDIV-TV reported.MORE NEWS: Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares, Stock Continues To Fall
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.