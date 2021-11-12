Body Found Off Lake Michigan In 1988 Exhumed For DNAAuthorities exhumed the remains of a woman and took a DNA sample to try to determine her identity, more than 33 years after the body washed ashore off Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan.

Lawsuit Over Benton Harbor Water Seeks Class-Action StatusMichigan and local officials have been targeted in a lawsuit over high levels of lead in Benton Harbor's drinking water.

Prosecutors Reviewing Warrant Request In Dearborn Hit-And-Run DeathProsecutors were reviewing a warrant request following an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a six-year-old girl in the Detroit area.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of weekend construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Michigan Man Arrested In 1997 Death Of Woman; He Was Teen At TimeA man who was a teenager in 1997 was arrested in the death of an 88-year-old woman, a slaying that was unsolved for nearly 25 years.

'We Want To Help': Community Church Seeking Volunteers To Pack Meals For People In HaitiThe 2|42 Community Church is seeking volunteers to help pack emergency meals for people in Haiti, with the goal of packing 242,000 meals.