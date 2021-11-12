  • WWJ-TV

By DeJanay Booth
(CBS Detroit) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Detroit as the Salvation Army sets up the world’s tallest red kettle.

(Credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950)

It kicks off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The nonprofit is looking to raise more than $8.3 million to help ensure the hope continues for Metro Detroiters all year long.

The kettle is 56 feet tall and 24 feet wide.

