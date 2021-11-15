(CBS DETROIT)– A sign at Mary Kay Davis park reads welcome home Danny, and that’s just what neighbors in Huntington Woods are planning to do.

Just beyond the welcome to Huntington Woods sign off Woodward Avenue is a sign Buddy Fenster, father of jailed Danny Fenster have waited nearly 6 months to see.

“When we got that call and started to talk to him he says, they got a plane here for me and I’m coming home,” said Buddy Fenster.

Buddy says he received that call from his son around 3:30 Monday morning.

Danny Fenster, 37, an American journalist and Huntington Woods native had been in a Myanmar prison since May and was sentenced just days ago to 11 years in prison by a military court in Myanmar.

His plane arrived in Qatar earlier today, and he seemed to be in good spirits.

“I was arrested and held in captivity for no reason, so I suppose so, but physically, I was healthy, I wasn’t starved or beaten,”Danny Fenster said.

He was accused of publishing and circulating comments that “cause fear” or spread “false news.”

His dad says he was just doing his job as a journalist.

“Giving a voice to people who don’t have a voice is something that kind of drives him as a journalist,” Buddy Fenster said.

Buddy says they had an entire team rally to get Danny home, including Former US ambassador and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson whose center stated via social media the following statement.

“Danny’s release was secured following a private humanitarian visit by Governor Richardson to Myanmar and face-to-face negotiation with Myanmar’s Commander in Chief.”

That same support being felt in Huntington Woods, just about every home in the area has a “free Danny” lawn sign.

“It was very good news because I thought that poor man would be stuck in a dreadful prison for years,” said Louisa Halmi of Pleasant Ridge.

“It wonderful it’s absolutely wonderful,” said St. Clair resident Marcella Skiba.

Buddy say Danny is expected to land in New York Tuesday and can be in Michigan as early as Tuesday evening.

“I’m gonna squeeze him, squeeze him and then we’re going to feed him, because he’s gotten way too skinny,” Buddy Fenster said.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.