By DeJanay Booth
(CBS Detroit) — Although Michigan recently saw a rise in gas prices, there appears to be some relief.

According to AAA, the state’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded as of Nov. 15 is down to $3.39, which is 2 cents less than the national average.

In Detroit, customers are paying about $3.38.

This comes a week after the state’s average was at $3.43, setting a new 2021 high.

