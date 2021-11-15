Menu
Police Search For Man Wanted In Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping At Detroit Gas Station
The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a male suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and kidnapping at a Detroit gas station.
2 hours ago
It Could Be Tricky To Get Deer Processed In Some Areas Of Michigan
With the traditional 16-day firearm season starting Monday, some butchers in the northeastern Lower Peninsula expect to be very busy, especially because there's less competition.
Police Search For Man Wanted In Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping At Detroit Gas Station
The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a male suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and kidnapping at a Detroit gas station.
Woman Whose Son Was Buried Before She Arrived At Flint-Area Cemetery Loses Appeal
A woman whose 20-year-old son was buried before she arrived at a Flint-area cemetery has failed to persuade the Michigan Court of Appeals to reinstate her claims of intentional emotional distress.
Love Little Caesars? Check Out Its New Merchandise Line
Little Caesars just launched a new merchandise line, including a variety of products that could be perfect gifts for pizza-lovers as the holiday season approaches.
Distress Grows 2 Weeks After GVSU Student Brendan Santo Disappeared From Michigan State Campus
Hundreds of people distressed over the disappearance of a college student who was visiting Michigan State University gathered Saturday to pray that the two-week mystery will be solved.
Health Experts Want To Know More About Flu Cases At University Of Michigan
Federal health experts are visiting the University of Michigan to learn more about hundreds of flu cases diagnosed by the campus health service.
First Forecast November 15, 2021 (Today)
Decreasing clouds today with some isolated lake-effect showers. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your forecast. https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
10 hours ago
First Forecast November 14, 2021 (Tonight)
Snow is winding down, but we will be left with cold temperatures and strong winds. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your forecast. https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
22 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?
The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.
NFL Week 10 NFC West Preview: 49ers Have 'To Win The Matchup Up Front' To Beat Rams
CBS San Francisco sports anchor Vern Glenn looks at the Rams-49ers, Seahawks-Packers and Panthers-Cardinals matchups in Week 10.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: Can Carson Wentz Continue To Post Solid Numbers?
Carson Wentz has been a solid fantasy quarterback for much of the season, and the playing the Jaguars in Week 10 gives him another chance to shine.
SportsLine Week 10 AFC West Picks: Vikings-Chargers 'Will Be A Very Tight Game,' Says Larry Hartstein
The Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders all head into Week 10 with five wins, as parity rules supreme in the AFC West.
Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?
The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.
'Adele One Night Only' Welcomes Back The Superstar Performer This Sunday
Superstar singer/songwriter Adele, winner of 15 Grammy Awards, will appear in a new primetime special entitled "Adele One Night Only" this Sunday on CBS.
Marc And Daniel Levin Call Kevin Garnett's Jump From High School To NBA 'A Spontaneous Phenomena Of Twisted Fate'
'Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible' comes to SHOWTIME on Friday, November 12th.
'I'm Dead In The Water,' Survivor 41 Tiffany Seely Reveals Xander Hastings Wouldn't Talk To Her Before Tribal
Survivor 41 spares no drama, as a last-minute Tribal gambit extinguishes Tiffany Seely's torch in episode 8.
'Survivor 41' Episode 8 Recap: On the Edge of Their Seats
It's Day 16 of Survivor 41, and these remaining castaways are feeling debilitated as ever.
Samantha Hanratty Says 'Yellowjackets' Series Premiere Will Have Fans 'Excited' And 'Wanting More'
Samantha Hanratty discusses 'Yellowjackets,' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 14th at 10:00PM.
U.S. Land Border Reopens To Vaccinated Canadians After More Than A Year
After 20 months of being closed, the U.S. land border reopened to vaccinated Canadians on Monday.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Autos
Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares, Stock Continues To Fall
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold another chunk of his stock on Thursday after pledging on Twitter to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker.
Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill Allowing Michigan Drivers To Choose 2-Year Vehicle Registration
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed House Bill 4117, which will allow Michigan drivers to choose a two-year vehicle registration.
Oz Exclusive: Gabby Petito’s Parents Share Exclusively With Dr. Oz Their Trip To Wyoming To Bring Gabby Home
November 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
Brian Laundrie
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Gabby Petito
,
parents
Dr. Oz sits down with Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents in a very special interview.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.
