(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a male suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and kidnapping at a Detroit gas station.
READ MORE: Michigan Surpasses 70% COVID Vaccination Milestone For Ages 16 And Older, Officials Say
On Friday, Nov. 12, at about 4:10 a.m., in the 15100 block of Greenfield the suspect pulled out a gun and ordered a male victim to get into his vehicle, a black Chrysler.
After driving for a short period of time, the suspect let the victim out of his car.
READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?
The victim was not injured.
The suspect was wearing a black ‘Nike’ hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tan boots.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: It Could Be Tricky To Get Deer Processed In Some Areas Of Michigan
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.