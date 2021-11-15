VIDEO: Woman Shoots At Another Woman's Car In Detroit Liquor Store Parking LotThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in a liquor store parking lot in Detroit.

Michigan Reports 21,034 New COVID-19 Cases, 95 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Tuskegee Airman Celebrates 100th Birthday, Gifted Key To DetroitLt. Col. Alexander Jefferson spent decades serving others and now the City of Detroit is sending him a big thank you, with a big celebration.

What $1 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Law Means For MichiganThe pending $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law includes billions for Michigan, including to fix roads, replace lead water pipes, and expand access to high-speed internet and EV charging stations.

Father Of Jailed Huntington Woods Journalist Speaks Out After Son’s Release From Myanmar PrisonBuddy Fenster, father of Danny Fenster speaks out after the journalist and Huntington Woods native was released from a Myanmar prison earlier today. Just last week Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Military court in Myanmar. His dad says he was just doing his job as a journalist.

Sen. Tom Barrett Announces Run For Congress In Lansing AreaRepublican state Sen. Tom Barrett is running for a congressional district in the Lansing area.