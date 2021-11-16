(CBS DETROIT)- On Monday the state announced 70% of residents over age 16 received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they also reported 21,035 confirmed cases from Saturday to Monday. At Henry Ford Hospital, they’re seeing that increase.

“Our hospitalizations have been very high for many, many weeks now, that specific increase in the numbers is as it relates to COVID cases,” said Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Henry Ford Health.

The hospital says they’ve seen a 60% rise in COVID-19 cases since the end of October. 330 patients are hospitalized with the virus throughout the health system, with the Henry Ford Macomb, having the most, 81 patients.

Doctors says most of those hospitalized are not vaccinated against Covid.

“69% of people who are in the hospital are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Munkarah.

So what does this mean for the upcoming holiday season? Henry Ford official’s say they’re seeing an increase in cases throughout the state, so they recommend gathering if you are vaccinated with others who are and avoiding large crowds.

They are also concerned a twindemic with Covid and the flu may over run an already exhausted healthcare staff.

“Its really hard to explain the kind of stress level when it just has been one surge after another surge,” said President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer for Henry Ford Health Bob Riney.

Doctors continue to say the best way out of this pandemic is for everyone eligible to be vaccinated, and starting this Thursday, Henry Ford Health will start accepting appointments for kids 5 to 11 to receive a shot.

