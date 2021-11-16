LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan state Sen. John Bizon faces misdemeanor assault charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner.

The Lansing State Journal reported the nurse told law enforcement that on Aug. 14, the Battle Creek Republican came into Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall. The nurse said Bizon grabbed her by the wrist during the appointment and pulled her into his body, squeezing her hip, according to the Marshall Police Department report.

The police report doesn’t say what Bizon came in for but said Bizon reported he tested for COVID-19, had been in quarantine since Aug. 14 and couldn’t meet with law enforcement for an interview.

Bizon did not immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The nurse told police in the report she was so shocked by the incident that she didn’t tell him to stop. When she recommended over-the-counter medication for his symptoms, she said he questioned her decision and became visibly angry.

After Bizon left, the nurse said that she told a medical assistant what had happened and the medical assistant said he had grabbed her too, the report said.

The medical assistant told police that when she had taken Bizon’s vitals for the appointment, he grabbed her arm and said, “My blood pressure is up because she was in the room.”

Bizon is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 19.

He is a medical professional, an otolaryngologist, which treats the ears, nose and throat. He is a past president of both the Michigan State Medical Society and the Calhoun County Medical Society. He chairs the state Senate’s Families, Seniors, and Veterans Committee, and serves on the Energy and Technology, Health Policy and Human Services and Oversight committees.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.