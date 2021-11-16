DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A 51-year-old Roseville man has died over the weekend after police say he walked into traffic on the Southfield Freeway.
The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m., Nov. 14, at McNichols Road in Detroit.
According to Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation indicated a driver pulled off the side of the freeway to let his passenger use the bathroom. Police say the passenger, from Roseville, walked into traffic “for unknown reasons” and was struck by multiple vehicles.
Police say the drivers in those vehicles did stop.
Detroit EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police believe alcohol is a factor.
An investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday.
