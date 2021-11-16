Gabby Petito’s parent’s worst nightmare became a reality when the 22-year-old, who spent the summer traveling cross-country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, did not return with him and her body uncovered in Wyoming. Today, Dr. Oz sits down with Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents in a one-on-one interview about how their families are coping with the tragedy of losing their daughter and what it will be like to spend the holidays without her. They also share how they are turning pain into purpose by raising awareness for domestic abuse victims, affecting one in three women, and missing person cases through the Gabby Petito Foundation.
Nichole Schmidt on how her daughter’s story has helped others.