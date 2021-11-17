  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM25 Words or Less
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, mandate vaccines for kids, natural immunity, pediatric Covid vaccine roll-out, The Center for Disease Control, vaccine-induced immunity

So far, close to a million kids aged 5 to 11 have gotten the Covid vaccine.  While some parents clamor for appointments, others still have questions.  Today, Dr. Oz and Director of The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, break down everything you need to know about the pediatric Covid vaccine roll-out.  She weighs in on dose availability, whether or not schools will mandate vaccines for kids and what the data says about natural versus vaccine-induced immunity.  She also shares with Dr. Oz her message to parents who are still hesitant about vaccinating their children.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s message to parents who are still hesitant about vaccinating their children.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.