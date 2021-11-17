DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — When it comes to new construction ideas, Detroit wants public input for a series of new streetscape projects.
The multimillion-dollar plans include sidewalk improvements, new lighting, landscaping and road resurfacing.READ MORE: FDA: Onions Sold In Michigan, 3 Other States Recalled Over Potential Risk Of Salmonella
For the Rosa Parks Streetscape Project, it incorporates the area between Clairmount Street and West Grand Boulevard.READ MORE: Michigan Health Department Offering Blood Lead Testing For Residents In Benton Harbor
Meanwhile, similar improvements are coming to West Warren Avenue near the Southfield Freeway.
Virtual town hall meetings on the projects are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday. Click here to for more information.MORE NEWS: Michigan Hosting Virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Nov. 18 For Parents, Families
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.