DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are searching for a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday morning that killed a mother of two.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened in the 16900 block of Carlisle Street.
Police say the woman was shot outside of her home after dropping off her children at school at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities are searching for 45-year-old David Ariel Hammond, who police believe is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DPD Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.
