DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes as part of a federal corruption investigation into the city’s towing practices and other matters.

Alonzo Jones, 55, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in March, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said.

Jones’ duties included overseeing and running a police department vehicle auction.

Court documents show about $3,200 in bribes were accepted over a nearly two-year period starting in 2019.

“Investigating and prosecuting bad cops is a top priority for our office because bad cops erode the public’s trust in law enforcement,” Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin said in a statement Tuesday.

The FBI has been investigating corruption in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs, including bribery, kickbacks, the rigging of bids for municipal contracts, and intentional non-enforcement of local regulations.

Detroit police officials are cooperating with the federal investigation.

Detroit police Lt. John Kennedy and officer Daniel Vickers were charged last month with bribery and conspiracy. The charges related to the city’s towing procedures.

City Councilman Andre Spivey pleaded guilty in September to accepting $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of towing policy. Spivey has resigned.

Last month, the FBI launched a new email address for residents who suspect official corruption to report that information directly to the Detroit FBI office.

