(CBS DETROIT) – Pastor Eddie Williams says his church is not just open on Sundays.

He calls Lakeridge Ministries a healing center for the community.

“We’re here and we’re open for them to provide all their mental health, their substance abuse, their housing needs,” the pastor said.

The church is partnering with Central City Integrated Health to provide free medical screenings in an underserved neighborhood.

The primary and pediatric care center set-up shop at Lakeridge Wednesday, during a community food benefit.

“When Pastor Williams approached us about this joint venture, we jumped at the opportunity because central city is all about outreach,” said Virgil Williams, CCIH Chief Operating Officer.

Participants were able to get blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings, mental health evaluations, as well as Covid-19 testing, vaccines and booster shots.

The community partnership is designed to help families in need, with a strong focus on people who suffer from housing insecurity, addiction and mental health challenges.

“We really need to get the word out in the community on what great work that is taking place right here at this facility,” Williams said.

The free food and free healthcare screenings return Wednesday, November 24th from noon to 2pm at Lakeridge Ministries.

It’s located on Fenkell near Hubbell on Detroit’s west side.

