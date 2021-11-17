(CBS Detroit) — For the second time this year, Michigan is leading the nation in COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows the state's case rate at 503.8 per 100,000. Minnesota's case rate follows behind with 490.2 per 100,000.
The last time Michigan led the nation in cases was in April when it encountered the largest surge of the pandemic.
“All of us had hoped that we’d be in a very different place as we approach this Thanksgiving season. But we really are not,” Bob Riney, chief operating officer at Detroit’s Henry Ford Health System, told the Associated Press.
This comes as the state hits a seven-month high of hospitalizations tied to the virus on Monday, with more than 3,000 people currently occupying a bed.
Henry Ford Health officials say they’ve seen a 60% rise in COVID-19 cases since the end of October. More than 300 patients are hospitalized with the virus throughout the health system, with the Henry Ford Macomb, having the most, 81 patients.
Spectrum Health in West Michigan reported 367 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, which officials say was a "dramatic" increase in recent weeks.
