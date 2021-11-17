(CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police said troopers rescued two adult victims of human trafficking in Detroit and Highland Park after finding a 15-year-old also believed to be a victim.

State police said one person has been arrested.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers conducted a traffic stop and found the teen in a black Dodge Charger near Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr at the Detroit-Warren border. Police say she did not have ID and gave troopers a fake name.

According to a report from The Detroit News, an investigation determined she was reported missing from Jackson County in September.

Police said after more information was obtained, it is believed she was trafficked in Detroit.

In an update on Wednesday, MSP said troopers executed several search warrants, which lead to the recovery of the two adult victims.

The investigation is continuing. State police have not released any other information on the case.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, or has identified someone that may need help, can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

