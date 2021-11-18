Who Is Mel Tucker?Michigan State is preparing to offer its football coach a 10-year, $95 million contract extension. Here's more information about the coach, Mel Tucker, who is set to make history with this deal.

Detroit Schools Shifting To Online Learning On Fridays In December To Ease COVID StressThe Detroit Public Schools Community District said it will switch to online learning on Fridays in December in response to rising COVID-19 cases and the need for mental health relief.

Whitmer Encourages Michigan Residents To Get COVID-19 Booster 6 Months OutOn Wednesday, Nov. 17, Gov. Whitmer encouraged all eligible adults to schedule appointments to receive a booster shot if it has been six months from when they were fully vaccinated.

City Of Detroit Hosting Virtual Community Meetings On Streetscape ProjectsWhen it comes to new construction ideas, Detroit wants public input for a series of new streetscape projects.

FDA: Onions Sold In Michigan, 3 Other States Recalled Over Potential Risk Of SalmonellaA farm that sells onions in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania is voluntarily recalling bags of onions over potential salmonella contamination.

Michigan Health Department Offering Blood Lead Testing For Residents In Benton HarborThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering free blood testing for Benton Harbor residents.