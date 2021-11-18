The investigation into “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell has no shortage of tragic and bizarre twists and turns, with at least four deaths linked to them. Today, Dr. Oz speaks to News Director Nate Eaton about the disturbing text messages sent between the notorious couple before their spouses died and the allegation that Lori had an inappropriate relationship with her brother. Plus, the woman who warned Chad Daybell his teachings would lead to death reveals what she saw.
Dr. Oz and News Director Nate Eaton examine one text message where Chad Daybell compares himself to Harry Potter.