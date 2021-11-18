MSU Set To Offer Mel Tucker Historic 10-Year, $95 Million Contract ExtensionMichigan State University is preparing to offer Mel Tucker, its head football coach, a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.

WATCH: Angry Dad Tackles Youth Soccer Ref After Controversial CallAndrew Reali is the referee who got decked by the dad, who was more than twice his size. “It felt like I got hit by a train,” Reali said. "This was easily the hardest hit I've ever taken in my life.”

Judge Dismisses Body Disposal Charge Against Ypsilanti Crematory OwnerA judge has dismissed a charge of improperly disposing of a body that was filed against the owner of a crematory in Ypsilanti.

Homeless Agency Awarded $1.25M To Help Combat Detroit Housing Insecurity The Day One Families Fund, created by Amazon C.E.O. Jeff Bazos, awarded the Homeless Action Network of Detroit $1.25 million.

Who Is Mel Tucker?Michigan State is preparing to offer its football coach a 10-year, $95 million contract extension. Here's more information about the coach, Mel Tucker, who is set to make history with this deal.

Detroit Schools Shifting To Online Learning On Fridays In December To Ease COVID StressThe Detroit Public Schools Community District said it will switch to online learning on Fridays in December in response to rising COVID-19 cases and the need for mental health relief.