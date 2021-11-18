New Modern Church's Chicken Restaurant Opening Friday In Highland ParkA reimagined modern Church's Chicken restaurant is coming to Metro Detroit on Friday.

Bank of America Awards $6 Million Grants To 65 Detroit Area Non-ProfitsBank of America announced its foundation has awarded more than $6 million in grants to 65 Detroit area organizations that create pathways to employment, provide job training, support food access and distribution. This announcement is part of the bank's annual Day of Giving (Nov. 18), which celebrates the full scope of the bank's support to advance economic mobility throughout the City of Detroit.

Early Prison Release Reversed For Roger Sweet, Metro Detroit Man Convicted Of Murder, RapeA decision to release a Michigan man from prison because of COVID-19 fears was overturned on Nov. 18 by a federal appeals court, which pointed to his “long history of violence” against women and abuse of children.

Person Of Interest In Custody After Mother Of 2 Was Shot, Killed In DetroitA man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother of two on Wednesday in Detroit is now in custody.

Audit Shows Michigan Unemployment Agency Overpaid $3.9 BillionErrors in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Office led to $3.9 billion in overpayments during the processing of 5.4 million unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a state audit released Thursday.

Michigan Matters: Powering EVs, Wireless Charging Roads and Drones