MSU Set To Offer Mel Tucker Historic 10-Year, $95 Million Contract ExtensionMichigan State University is preparing to offer Mel Tucker, its head football coach, a 10-year, $95 million contract extension.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Begin Third Day Of Deliberations; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury BusAs day three of jury deliberations were underway in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse, after police suspected one of their freelancers of following the jury bus and trying to take pictures of the jurors.

WATCH: Angry Dad Tackles Youth Soccer Ref After Controversial CallAndrew Reali is the referee who got decked by the dad, who was more than twice his size. “It felt like I got hit by a train,” Reali said. "This was easily the hardest hit I've ever taken in my life.”

Judge Dismisses Body Disposal Charge Against Ypsilanti Crematory OwnerA judge has dismissed a charge of improperly disposing of a body that was filed against the owner of a crematory in Ypsilanti.

Homeless Agency Awarded $1.25M To Help Combat Detroit Housing Insecurity The Day One Families Fund, created by Amazon C.E.O. Jeff Bazos, awarded the Homeless Action Network of Detroit $1.25 million.

Who Is Mel Tucker?Michigan State is preparing to offer its football coach a 10-year, $95 million contract extension. Here's more information about the coach, Mel Tucker, who is set to make history with this deal.