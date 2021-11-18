HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A reimagined modern Church’s Chicken restaurant is coming to Metro Detroit on Friday.
The restaurant will open to the public at 10 a.m. and is located at 15101 Woodward Avenue.
The first 45 customers at the location will receive free chicken for a year.
According to a report from The Detroit News, 20% of sales from the opening will go to the Highland Park Jets Cheerleading Squad.
