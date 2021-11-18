BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — On Wednesday, 21-year-old Kaden Gilbert, of Blanchard, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Nangonhs Massey on an Indian reservation in Mount Pleasant.
According to a press release from the U.S Attorney's Office, Gilbert went to Massey's home in November 2020 and intentionally stabbed her with a knife. Prosecutors said the stabbing severed Massey's femoral artery and she lost a significant amount of blood. A man was also stabbed.
The stabbing occurred on the Isabella Reservation.
Massey was Native American, whereas Gilbert is not.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 3, 2022, and Gilbert faces up to life in prison.
Court filings indicate that Gilbert has a history of mental illness. The government in March said it would not seek the death penalty, which is sometimes available in homicides prosecuted under federal law.
