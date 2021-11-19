(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, at about 6:10 p.m., the victim was crossing W. Chicago near Schaefer when the suspect struck him with his vehicle.
The suspect didn't stop after the incident and kept driving eastbound on W. Chicago.
According to the police, the suspect was driving a light blue Ford Taurus.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
