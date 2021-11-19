  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On Sunday, Nov. 14, at about 6:10 p.m., the victim was crossing W. Chicago near Schaefer when the suspect struck him with his vehicle.

The suspect didn’t stop after the incident and kept driving eastbound on W. Chicago.

Light blue Ford Taurus the suspect was driving, | Credit: Detroit Police Department

According to the police, the suspect was driving a light blue Ford Taurus.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

