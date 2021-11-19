HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 27-year-old man has been charged in the 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of 31-year-old Altin Avdyli, who was the owner of Royal Grill in Harper Woods.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, James Conneilies, of Detroit, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of carjacking, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.
Conneilies was arraigned Friday in 32A District Court in Harper Woods.
Prosecutors say at about 9:09 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2013, Avdyli was leaving his restaurant on Kelly Road when Conneilies allegedly approached him, attempted to get in his car and fired a gun fatally wounding the victim.
Conneilies drove away in Avdyli’s car, prosecutors say.
“This cold case homicide has been closed due to the diligent investigation by the Harper Woods Police Department,” read a press release from the prosecutor’s office.
Conneilies’ probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 1 and preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 8.
