(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 17,980 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 128 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,242,253 and 23,232 deaths as of Nov. 19.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Nov. 17. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 8,990 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 71 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.