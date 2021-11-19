(CBS Detroit) — If you haven’t grabbed a turkey for Thanksgiving, you have another chance this weekend.

CNS Healthcare is giving away 2,500 free turkeys at 10 a.m. Saturday at three locations:

CNS Healthcare Detroit – East: 2900 Conner Ave., Detroit

CNS Healthcare Detroit – West: 15560 Joy Road, Detroit

Pontiac City Hall: 47450 Woodward Ave., Pontiac

The company’s CEO says the goal is to bring awareness to its resources and how they can help out for the holidays.

CNS Healthcare is also offering vaccines at those locations.

CNS is proud to launch our “Season of Caring” with the 9th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 20th beginning at 10AM at three locations: Pontiac City Hall, CNS Healthcare Joy Road, CNS Healthcare Conner Ave. #TurkeyGiveaway #CNSHealthcareCares #SeasonofCaring pic.twitter.com/RVTzn23loT — CNS Healthcare (@CNSMichigan) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield will be hosting the second annual turkey giveaway and COVID-19 testing and vaccination event Saturday in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 20, at the Kappa Detroit Foundation Center, 6900 Sylvester St. in Detroit.

Join us Saturday and please share!

🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/22Y58WRMeb — Mary Sheffield (@MsMarySheffield) November 19, 2021

Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct will be giving away 120 turkeys to families at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. The giveaway is in partnership with SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Warrendale Community Organization and SAY Detroit.

The event will be at 7718 Westwood St. in Detroit.

**AMAZING** turnout at yesterdays turkey giveaway with @DetroitPAL and @DetroitPistons ‼️ Mark your calendars for the NEXT turkey giveaway on November 22 at 4:30pm! It will be located at 7718 Westwood!! 🦃🍗 #turkeytime #thankyou #DetroitPolice #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/9DqNhpnqJO — DPD 6th Precinct (@DPD6Pct) November 19, 2021

The Islamic Center of Detroit and Ford Memorial United Methodist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, at the Islamic Center of Detroit, 14350 Tireman Ave. in Detroit.

