Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Green Color In Clinton Township Creek Caused By Non-Toxic Dye For Water TestingA Clinton Township creek that turned bright green over the weekend did not change color because of antifreeze or any other toxic substance, according to Macomb County Public Works and township officials.

Genesee County Republican Party Chairman Pleads Guilty To Harassing CallThe chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party pleaded guilty Monday to making a harassing phone call to a Democratic county official in Houghton County.

AG Nessel: Redistricting Panel Shouldn't Have Met Privately To Discuss MemosMichigan's redistricting commission should not have held a private meeting to discuss memos related to racially polarized voting and the federal Voting Rights Act's requirement that people have an opportunity to elect minority candidates, Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Monday, Nov. 22.

Full Plates Full Hearts Feeds Over 500 In Need, Free Chef-Prepared MealsThe Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is partnering with the local Detroit chapter and the Detroit Shipping Company to put on a big holiday-inspired meal with all the fixings.

Last Michigan Kmart Store Closes In MarshallThe last Kmart in Michigan has closed in the state where the former brick-and-mortar retailer got its start.