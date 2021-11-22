(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said on Monday that more than 10% of children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.
Pfizer received emergency use authorization to administer its pediatric vaccine to children on Nov. 2. Health officials say about 825,000 children in the state are eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine.
The doses are one-third the amount given to adults.
“Even healthy children can suffer serious affects from COVID-19. Being able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we go into the holidays can help protect family members and friends of all ages as we gather to celebrate,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.
Several Metro Detroit communities began administering the pediatric vaccine on Nov. 8.
On Monday, the state also reported 17,008 cases with an additional 83 deaths, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 1,259,261 and 23,315 deaths as of Nov. 22.
MDHHS recently issued a face mask advisory ahead of Thanksgiving due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. It’s recommending everyone age 2 and older to wear a face mask at indoor gatherings regardless of vaccination status
The advisory is effective until further notice.
