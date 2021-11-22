Google has become the world’s go-to virtual doctor able to make house calls by the millisecond, but how do you know what you can trust online? Today, Dr. Oz and his expert team do the work for you and countdown some of the most searched for health questions that aren’t about coronavirus. We’ve got the real answers for everything, from ways to get rid of the hiccups to how long alcohol stays in your system to weight loss and more.
Dr. Oz and comedian Chuck Nice reveal simple ways to get rid of hiccups.