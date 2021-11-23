(CBS DETROIT)– Volunteers at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen on the city’s Eastside working hard to provide hundreds of meals for families this Thanksgiving.

Car after car rolled through the distribution area at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen warehouse Tuesday, each receiving a complete Thanksgiving Day meal box.

“Their getting a huge Turkey, their getting a giant box that has canned foods all kinds of rice and vegetables in there, it’s a lot it’s filling up their trucks,” said Comerica Bank Michigan Market president, Mike Ritchie.

Employees with Comerica Bank have been volunteering with Capuchin for several years. In November 2020 the bank donated $100,000 to support programs with the organization through 2021, including this drive.

“Oh we can’t do it without Comerica and some of these other companies that sponsor us it’s just no way we could do it by ourselves,”said operations manager, at capuchin soup kitchen warehouse Brother Rob Roemer.

Brother Roemer says there’s a great need for food in the community, especially with price inflations, they had nearly 600 families register for today’s drive.

“The unemployment benefits, different benefits, the stimulus checks held them over for a while, it’s just run dry,” Roemer said.

In addition to the upcoming Christmas food drive, Capuchin Soup Kitchen provides food, clothing and human development programs throughout the year, and they’re always looking for volunteers.

“I guess it tugs at your heart to say we can just do this little bit to help people have a blessed Thanksgiving,” Ritchie said

